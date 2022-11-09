Who is God?

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Sir:

For every person who overtly denies the existence of God, there is still a personal acceptance of God’s reality in one way or the other.

One definition of God put it as (in Christian and other monotheistic religions) the Creator and Ruler of the universe and source of all moral authority – the Supreme Being. That definition may as well include material fortresses such as wealth or even personal goals and ambitions.

Monalism is also not a requirement for belief in God, since many today, like the Egyptians, believe in several gods at the same time. Such plurality of gods means that you would not necessarily indict or involve any single god for the recent mayhem at the Oberlin High School in St Andrew, Jamaica.

Those who base their trust in what they view as practical reality have also invested their trust in an alterable and changeable world.

