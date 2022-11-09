Unions divided on whether to accept Government's compensation offer

Entornointeligente.com /

Tension is building among member groups within the Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions (JCTU), even as Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke warns that public sector workers are in danger of missing this year’s payment under the compensation review system.

JCTU President Helene Davis-Whyte on Tuesday told The Gleaner that five of 11 unions are ready to sign off on the finance ministry’s offer, but declined to give the names.

«We are at a point of divisiveness because some are ready and some are not,» Davis-Whyte said, confirming that there are tensions within the ranks.

«There are persons who want the money and others who don’t. They feel that we need to delve into some issues deeper and so there is a kind of tension, I would say.»

She said work is on in earnest to «smooth out those problems» as public sectors «buckle under inflation».

