Entornointeligente.com /

Bold, beautiful and confident. Young catwalk prodigies rocked the runway in exciting couture for the launch of the premier children’s fashion event, Island Child Style, on Monday. With all roads leading to Port Royal Cruise Port on December 3 for the official event, organisers gave a selective and attentive audience a taste of cutting-edge trends at the Innovation Gallery, AC Hotel Kingston.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com