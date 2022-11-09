Rescue ship appeals to France for port after silence

Entornointeligente.com /

A humanitarian group appealed to France on Tuesday for a port where it could bring 234 rescued migrants after more than two weeks of silence from Italy’s new hard-right government, which refused to offer multiple private rescue boats a safe harbour.

European aid group SOS Mediteranee said the situation on the ship it operates has reached «a critical limit». The Ocean Viking made the first rescue of its current mission 18 days ago; Italian authorities have ignored repeated requests for a port assignment.

«We are facing very severe consequences, including risks of loss of lives,» Xavier Lauth, the group’s director of operations. «Physical and psychological well-being of survivors and crew have been exhausted by over two weeks of blockage at sea. It is now a humanitarian emergency needing an immediate response.»

Italy is in a stand-off with some of the charities operating rescue boats in the central Mediterranean Sea. The authorities directed two ships – the Geo Barents and the SOS Humanity – to a port in Sicily over the weekend for the purpose of identifying migrants they deemed «vulnerable». Passengers not considered vulnerable were not allowed to get off.

