Michael Abrahams | Another ‘dead baby’ scandal

Entornointeligente.com /

In July this year, nine newborn babies died from infections during a bacterial outbreak at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital (VJH). Two deaths were reported in August and two more in September, giving a total of thirteen.

However, the public was unaware of the issue until recently, when a media house, Nationwide Radio , broke the story on October 26.

Since then, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton has been under fire, with accusations being made that he presided over a cover-up of the situation and withheld information about it from the public.

In his response, ‘False narratives and faulty comparisons’ , published in The Gleaner on October 31, 2022, Tufton denied a cover-up. In his defence, he stated, «The primary concern at the time was solving the problem – ensuring no more loss of lives, while balancing the risk of causing panic and hysteria in the context where the situation now seemed under control.»

He also claimed that the first time the Ministry of Health and Wellness team brought the problem to his attention was «towards the end of August».

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com