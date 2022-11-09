Letter of the Day | Bigotry is now certified in our political governance

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Sir:

Sixty years on since Jamaica’s self-governance dabble and it does not appear we are developing as a mature and thoughtful democracy. It is sad to see the petty, elementary schoolyard insults and name-calling being undertaken by the two political tribes in the 61st year of our political independence.

It begs the question: are the uninitiated bases vanishing so significantly that the tribes are becoming so desperate, to the point that asininity is the new norm in attracting support?

For a long time, we have politicised the most pressing social issues, whether it is our strangulating crime problem, squatting, road repairs or which party does more for segments of the civil service. We have now certified bigotry and unvarnished racist rants as features of our political governance, even while we embrace a national philosophy of ‘Out of Many, One People’.

There is no doubt that someone must step forward and engender a cooling down of the hateful, destructive and prejudicial political rhetoric that we see becoming fashionable. We must accept that these irresponsible antics, aimed at roiling up the base and providing distraction from the pressing social realities, serve no national good and may have lingering negative implications at street level and on the relations among ordinary folk.

