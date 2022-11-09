Jessica Forrester’s journey with diabetes

Entornointeligente.com /

Jessica Forrester is an introvert who is deeply passionate about modern languages, including Spanish and French. The Manchester-born native is now a first-year student at The University of the West Indies, Mona, where she is pursuing a double major in Spanish and French.

However, five years ago, at 15 years old, she was diagnosed with juvenile onset diabetes type one. She was devastated after the confirmation, but it came as no surprise to her, as other family members were also diabetic. Additionally, her diet was very poor, and she did not get in enough exercise.

«Some of the symptoms I experienced were excessive thirst, weight loss, blurred vision and foot cramps, which alerted me to what was happening. I found empowerment in ‘knowledge is power’ and it was so I was able to make controlled and informed decisions about the do’s and don’ts of living with the condition,» Forrester said.

«I started exercising more, including a lot more fruits, vegetables and water in my diet, visiting my doctor regularly to know where I am and where I need to be in terms of my management and having the support of my family and friends, which may just be a word of motivation or a warning to keep me from falling off the wagon,» she added.

Type one diabetes was once called insulin-dependent or juvenile diabetes. It usually develops in children, teens, and young adults, but it can happen at any age. Type one diabetes is less common than type two, with about five to 10 per cent of people with diabetes having type one. Currently, no one knows how to prevent type one diabetes, but it can be treated successfully

