Jamaica makes big sweep at Travvy Awards

Jamaica was the biggest Caribbean destination winner at the eighth annual international Travvy Awards, a platform designed to recognise and honour excellence within the travel industry.

At this year’s black tie ceremony, held at the Hilton Fort Lauderdale, in Florida, Jamaica swept seven awards, with gold trophies in five categories and silver in two.

The gold wins were in the categories of Best Culinary Destination (Caribbean), Best Destination (Caribbean), Best Wedding Destination (overall), Best Tourism Board (Caribbean) and Best Travel Agent Academy Programme, with the innovative and incentivised Jamaica Travel Specialist Programme.

The silver awards were in the categories of Best Wedding Destination (Caribbean) and Best Cruise Destination (Caribbean).

The Travvy Awards are seen as a pinnacle of recognition within the industry. In the voting process, industry insiders – travel agents and affiliate partners – are the ones who decide the winners in various categories.

