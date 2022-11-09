Is the Jamaican Constitution dead, Mr Archbishop of Kingston?

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Sir:

«Woe unto them that call evil good and good evil; that put darkness for light and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter.» – Isaiah 5 verse 20.

It is quite interesting that, as human beings, our level of sensitivity is so warped towards things we do not understand, or we may not practise, that it is very easy to dismiss spiritual experiences we have never encountered.

I was quite surprised with the comments in the media on the weekend proffered by Roman Catholic Archbishop of Kingston Kenneth Richards, calling for the speaking of tongues during worship exercises at institutions to be prohibited.

Would the archbishop like if someone in the religious community called for an end to the tradition of liturgy at church or even in devotions at school?

