Is MP Warmington a racist?

THE EDITOR, Sir:

Member of Parliament Everald Warmington’s racist remarks targeting Mr Mark Golding and his father are entirely out of order in a country where we proudly declare our motto: ‘Out of Many, One People’.

In Mr Warmington’s view, Mr Golding is not fit for office as prime minister because of his «white father from England».

Mr Warmington must realise that we have had a variety of mixed race prime ministers.

Also, we must realise that countless Jamaicans have benefited and continue to benefit from that «white father», Sir John Golding.

