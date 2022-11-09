Gang members charged with missionaries’ kidnapping

Entornointeligente.com /

NEW YORK (AP):

The US Department of Justice on Monday announced criminal charges against seven Haitian gang leaders for the kidnappings of numerous US citizens, including Christian missionaries and children.

The missionaries were part of a group of 16 US citizens, most of whom were held captive for 61 days before escaping. The group included five children, the Justice Department said in a news release.

The Department of State announced a US$1 million reward on Monday for each of the three gang members who they say were responsible for the kidnapping: Lanmo Sanjou, aka Joseph Wilson; and Jermaine Stephenson, aka Gaspiyay, both current leaders of the 400 Mawozo gang; and Vitel’homme Innocent, leader of the Kraze Barye gang. All three have been charged with conspiracy to commit hostage-taking and comitting hostage-taking.

The missionaries, who were serving near Port-au-Prince, were abducted on October 16, 2021, the Justice Department said. Two of the hostages were released in late November and three more were released in early December. The remaining hostages escaped captivity in mid-December, the department said.

