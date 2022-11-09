Elizabeth Morgan | CARICOM’s focus on energy and climate change

Entornointeligente.com /

«The war in Ukraine has exposed the profound risks of our fossil fuel addiction.

Today’s crises cannot be an excuse for backsliding or green-washing. If anything, they are a reason for greater urgency, stronger action, and effective accountability» – UN SG at COP27.

If you have been receiving some very high electricity bills here in Jamaica, you will appreciate my interest in CARICOM’s focus on energy in November. I have also written about efforts to promote increasing exports, recognising that lower energy cost is important to reducing production cost, if goods are to be more competitive in export markets.

The theme of CARICOM Energy Month is ‘Our Future is Electric’, and that is indeed so as we now need electricity for most of our activities. With a prolonged power cut, we practically grind to a halt as not much in our homes, stores, offices, and factories can function without electricity.

