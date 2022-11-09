EdgeChem Paints doing its part in the fight against breast cancer

Entornointeligente.com /

Seeking to do its part through financial contribution and awareness, EdgeChem Paints turned out with scores of its employees to the ICWI/Jamaica Reach to Recovery Pink Run last weekend. Jamaica has one of the highest breast cancer incidence rates in the Caribbean.

Coupled with this, many breast cancer patients find it difficult to pay for the life-saving tests and treatment required. Participating in this run is one way in which the leading paint company is ramping up its support for the cause.

As a sponsor for the event, Edgechem welcomed the opportunity to put its motto into action once again, ‘Changing Lives One Gallon At A Time’. At the bustling Hope Botanical Gardens location, with its booth of exciting activities and giveaways, Edgechem drew a crowd of participants.

The booth offered a paint-by-number mural that memorialised the event’s aim to ‘run for a cause’; a balloon dart board that saw participants winning various prizes and a face-painting area that was a big hit for children and adults alike. EdgeChem employees present also participated in the 5k run/walk that aimed to raise $5 million for breast cancer patients.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, EdgeChem’s General Manager Mellissa McHargh said, «At EdgeChem, we pride ourselves in changing lives one gallon at a time and this initiative is yet another opportunity for us to change lives. Edgechem supports the fight against breast cancer and encourages our women, and even our men, to do their frequent breast self-test and annual screening for early detection and treatment of the disease.»

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

