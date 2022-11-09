BLACK PANTHER – WAKANDA FOREVER

Entornointeligente.com /

(Please place both photos (if possible) and put Black Adam in the listing (if necessary)

Queen Ramonda (Academy Award nominee, Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Director: Ryan Coogler

Writer: Ryan Coogler

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com