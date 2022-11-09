Andrzej Gardner finds his way back to fitness

Entornointeligente.com /

Andrzej Gardner has always been athletic, playing basketball, football, mixed martial arts, and badminton while growing up. But, somewhere along the way, he lost interest and started gaining weight. But he took a hard look in the mirror and decided to make a change. Today, he is close to 60 pounds, and counting, lighter.

«Growing up, I dabbled in different sports which fuelled my competitive nature from an early age. So I always pushed myself to be stronger and faster than my competition. But then my life took some unexpected turns which didn’t allow time for the things that I love, such as sports and training my body. I found that you can’t make time,» he told The Gleaner .

Because life comes full circle, he began prioritising himself again, rekindling a focus that would bring his mind and body back into shape.

His new regime starts at about 5 a.m. when he rises from slumber and wakes up his organs with water. «I have a mobility routine that I practise in the mornings which mostly focuses on the hamstrings and lower back,» he said.

Mornings may include a cardio-intensive workout, and evenings welcome that same route, along with strength training, «Usually I train for two hours max and my week consists of four workout days, sometimes five, depending on what’s happening. I work my muscles in order of chest, shoulder and triceps, back and biceps, hamstring, quads, and calves. Variation training is a must.»

