Africa and LAC join to develop, manufacture pharmaceuticals for global public health

Entornointeligente.com /

SHARM EL SHEIKH (CMC):

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Motley on Tuesday announced a new initiative involving the Caribbean, Latin America and Africa to develop and manufacture pharmaceuticals for global public health.

«Today is a truly historic moment as with a great sense of urgency and understanding, South-South Cooperation rose to the fore to address matters of global public health,» Mottley said.

According to a statement, Mottley, along with Guyana President Dr Irfaan Ali, and President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame met on the sidelines of United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) to discuss the furthering of pharmaceutical equity for global public health with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

«The key recommendation emanating from the meeting is an inter-governmental South-South cooperation initiative aiming at the development and manufacturing of 60 per cent of all essential, contemporary pharmaceuticals for the populations of Latin America, the Caribbean, and Africa within their respective continents by 2040,» the statement said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com