Portland labourer accused of rape freed

Entornointeligente.com /

A Portland labourer who was accused of raping an 11-year-old girl two years ago was freed on Monday.

Twenty-nine-year-old Kenrick Rodgers was found not guilty by a seven-member jury at the end of his trial in the Portland Circuit Court.

Rodgers was arrested and charged with the sex offence in October 2020.

During the trial, Rodgers gave an unsworn statement from the prisoner’s dock denying raping the young girl and presented an alibi.

He insisted that he did not visit the girl’s home on the day of the incident.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com