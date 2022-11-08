Clarendon mason charged for gun attack on cattle farmer

Entornointeligente.com /

The police in Clarendon have charged a man who allegedly carried out a gun attack on a farmer while he was walking with his cattle along a roadway.

Thirty-year-old Leighton Whyte, otherwise called ‘Bang’, a mason of Havana Heights, was charged on Monday with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition after he was pointed out on an identification parade.

His court date is being finalised.

The alleged incident occurred on Denbigh Drive in the parish on November 30, 2021.

The police report that about 7:35 a.m., the complainant was walking with his cattle along the main road when he was pounced upon by an armed man who fired several shots at him.

