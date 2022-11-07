What will it take for St Thomas roads to be fixed?

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Sir:

This is an open letter to the prime minister, Member of Parliament for St Thomas Western James Robertson, and the China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), the principal contractors on the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project. I would like to highlight the plight of the residents and travelling public who use Pamphret, Yallahs, White Horses, Mount George and other roads, which have got extremely deplorable.

It has become a major challenge for anyone traversing through St Thomas, because the roads were dug up and not fixed afterwards. There is no duty of care, concern, or responsibility being shown to those who travel on the roads, and the people are fed up, tired and exhausted.

On November 1 my car was damaged because there were no proper signs; and my car almost dropped in a ditch. Who will compensate me and others whose vehicles are damaged on the roads due to the uncaring manner in which the roads are being left by the contractors?

It is gross negligence on the part of the contractors, who are vicariously liable for leaving the roads in such conditions.

