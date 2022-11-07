Tributes for Tyrone Downie as ex-Wailers musician dies in Jamaica

Entornointeligente.com /

Tribute are pouring in for veteran Jamaican keyboardist Tyrone Downie, who rose to prominence as a member of Bob Marley and The Wailers. Downie, who was reportedly ailing, passed away last Saturday at hospital in Jamaica, his partner, Bernadine Simpson, told The Gleaner . He was 66.

«He was feeling ill Saturday night [November 5] and we took him to the hospital. He died in Jamaica,» Simpson shared.

Both family and friends in the music industry are reeling from his sudden passing.

«I spoke to him three weeks ago and he sounded fine. He was the usual Tyrone,» veteran keyboard player Robbie Lyn said. «Tyrone called me the day after the Karen Smith tribute concert in October and told me that he attended, and asked how I wasn’t there.»

Lyn said he received a call from Simpson on Sunday morning advising him of Downie’s death.

