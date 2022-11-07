7 noviembre, 2022
Mundo

Toddler among two shot in Above Rocks

8 horas ago
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

The St Catherine North police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding a double shooting, in which a toddler was among the victims, in the Above Rocks community, in the parish, on Saturday. 

The incident occurred about 2 p.m. 

The Gleaner understands that the two-year-old child and an adult were at home when  gunmen fired several shots inside their home, located in Barnett district in Above Rocks. 

«The child got shot in his foot,» a representative from the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) told The Gleaner . 

A suspect has reportedly been detained and an illegal firearm seized following a probe by the police. 

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.
LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
https://www.amazon.com/30-Cuentos-t%C3%A9cnicas-escribir-Spanish-ebook/dp/B0BCP6QD3Z/ref=sr_1_4?crid=3IDV1BMB94ZHP&keywords=30+cuentos&qid=1667412925&qu=eyJxc2MiOiIwLjAwIiwicXNhIjoiMC4wMCIsInFzcCI6IjAuMDAifQ%3D%3D&sprefix=30+cuentos%2Caps%2C212&sr=8-4&asin=B0BCNRBPKB&revisionId=&format=4&depth=2

Smart Reputation
Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation