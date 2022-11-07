Thursday court date for cop, three accused in murder-for-hire plot

Entornointeligente.com /

A district constable and three alleged hit men implicated in a murder-for-hire plot which had targeted three women in St James are scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Thursday.

It is reported that a green card holder who lives in the United States had paid the men $400,000 to execute the women.

Three of the accused were arrested and charged last December when the police, acting on information, intercepted a motorcar in Kingston and thwarted the planned execution.

When the matter was mentioned today, only Adrian Graham and Shavoy Bailey were brought before the court, while Senior Parish Judge Lori- Anne Cole Montague was informed that the police were unable to ascertain why the other two accused, District Constable Andre Wright and Cavane Green, were not taken to court.

The clerk of the court further told the judge that since the matter was first mentioned, one or two of the accused had never been taken before the court.

