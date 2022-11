Entornointeligente.com /

The Sagicor Life High Flyers Luncheon and Pinning Ceremony, held on Thursday at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, was nothing short of remarkable as 24 financial advisers made it into the High Flyers Club for their outstanding performance within the first two quarters of the financial year. Financial advisers turned out dressed toimpress as they collected their special gold pin to mark the occasion. Something Extra has the highlights.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com