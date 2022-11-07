Ryan Darby maintains hot streak at the track

Entornointeligente.com /

TRAINER Ryan Darby maintained his hot streak at Caymanas Park yesterday, saddling a two-timer on the nine-race card – SIR KEL and BROMPTON ALEX – marking his fifth winner in four days, reminiscent of his late father, Robert Darby Sr.

Starting the weekend seventh in the trainers’ stakes standings with $15.7 million in earnings, Darby’s three winners, including two for owner Nadon – COTTERWOOD KATHY on Saturday and BROMPTON ALEX in yesterday’s closing event, pushed him to 25 winners for the season, leapfrogging Richard Azan on 23.

Darby now sits four winners behind powerhouse barns Ian Parsard, 29 wins, and five off Patrick Lynch, whose BLUE VINYL was the top three-year-old colt this season, landing the Prince Consort Stakes, Kingston Trial Stakes and Jamaica St Leger.

BROMPTON ALEX, who lost by a short head to upsetter MONSIEUR BLUE at five furlongs straight last Saturday, left the gate sharply to race fifth along the rail with Oneil Mullings while BESTDAUGHTERINLAW led MAGGIE’S BOY in the five-furlong round event.

BESTDAUGHTERINLAW, who beat maidens at five furlongs straight on October 17, raced clear entering the straight but 9-2 chance BROMPTON ALEX mended to go second a furlong and a half out, taking dead aim at the leader who started weakening inside the last furlong.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com