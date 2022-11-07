President Maduro Arrives at the Climate Change Summit in Egypt

Entornointeligente.com /

«We will expose the firm position of Venezuela against the destructive and polluting attacks of the capitalist system on our planet Earth,» he said.

On Sunday, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro arrived in the city of Sharm el-Sheikh (Egypt) to take part in the high-level segment of the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27 ).

«We arrived at the Sharm El-Sheikh International Convention Center to fulfill a broad work agenda… We will hold a long day of work to expose the firm position of Venezuela against the destructive and polluting attacks of the capitalist system on our planet Earth,» he tweeted.

«We are committed to bringing to COP27 the clamor of the peoples who suffer the hard blows generated by a destructive system that threatens the existence of humanity. We expect concrete results in this world meeting.»

Maduro was received in the lobby of the Convention Center by the United Nations Secretary Antonio Guterres and the Egyptian President Abdelfatah El-Sisi. Later, he met with dozens of heads of state for the COP27 photo.

«It is either a climate solidarity pact – or a collective suicide pact.»

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for a «historic pact» between developed and developing countries. He says the US and China have a ‘particular responsibility to make this pact a reality’. #COP27 pic.twitter.com/NS6rLu4Fck

— Sky News (@SkyNews) November 7, 2022 The Bolivarian leader is scheduled to participate on Monday in a panel on food security, one of the six high-level round tables that will take place in parallel to the meeting of rulers attending COP27, which began on Sunday and will conclude on Nov. 18. On Tuesday, Maduro is expected to to speak on climate change in the high-level segment.

COP27 has brought together over 30,000 people representing governments, companies, non-governmental organizations, and social groups.

Dozens of presidents have already arrived at this international meeting. Among those attending COP27, however, will not be Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, China’s President Xi Jinping, and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | The President of Guinea Bissau visits Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/eUz351s2CL

— teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 3, 2022

