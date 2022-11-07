PM Kishida vows to strengthen military at int’l naval review

Entornointeligente.com /

TOKYO (AP):

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at an international fleet review on Sunday that his country urgently needs to strengthen its military capabilities as security risks increase, including threats from North Korea’s nuclear and missile advancement and Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Eighteen warships from 12 countries participated in the review, including the United States (US), Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea, while the US and France also sent warplanes.

South Korea joined for the first time in seven years, in the latest sign of improvement in badly strained ties between Tokyo and Seoul over Japan’s wartime atrocities.

