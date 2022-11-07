Macron Meets With Venezuelan President Maduro at COP27

Entornointeligente.com /

The French president mentioned to Nicolas Maduro his interest in starting a bilateral work useful for Venezuela and the region.

On Monday, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro held a brief meeting with France’s President Emmanuel Macron at the Sharm El-Sheikh International Convention Center in Egypt, where the 27th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP27) is taking place.

Both leaders shook hands and developed a dialogue that denoted friendship and respect between them. After greeting each other, President Macron asked the Bolivarian leader about «how things in the South American country were going.

«Excellent. Better every time,» Maduro replied, asking President Frances when he would visit Venezuela.

Macron said that the way to carry out this visit must be achieved and confirmed that France «has to play a positive role.»

— venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) November 2, 2022 He also mentioned to President Maduro his interest in «talking a little bit more and starting a bilateral work useful for the country and the region.»

«At your service,» replied Maduro, who told Macron that while their bilateral conversation is achieved, the French president could contact Jorge Rodriguez, the president of the National Assembly who is also participating in COP27 as a Venezuelan delegate.

Near the end of their two-minute meeting, Macron commented that Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez and Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro will soon be in Paris.

«Perfect. That’s going to work out great,» Maduro replied before saying goodbye to Macron, who reiterated again that he would call the Venezuelan President at the end of COP27.

