Latinos Could Break Record Number in US Congress After Election

Entornointeligente.com /

The number of Latinos in the U.S. House of Representatives could jump from 38 to 45 after the Nov. 8 congressional elections, setting a new record, the NALEO Fund said Wednesday.

The latest poll from the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) Educational Fund and BSP Research confirm that a majority of Latino voters are leaning Democratic over Republican in the battle for Congress by a 58% to 32% margin.

Fourteen percent have already voted in advance and 8% are undecided.

RELATED:

US Warns of Threat of Extremist Violence Ahead of Elections

Of the 38 seats currently held by Latinos in the lower house of Congress, 34 will be retained by incumbents or held by other Hispanics and «we are monitoring 11 other races where we believe a Latino or Latina will be elected to represent the district for the first time,» said Arturo Vargas, director of NALEO in a virtual press conference.

If all 11 are elected, that would bring the total number of Latinos to 45 for the first time and represent more than 10% of the total, he adds.

During this mid-term election, Americans renew all 435 U.S. House of Representatives seats and one-third of the U.S. Senate. Several governorships and local offices are also up for grabs.

Among the new Latinos who would enter the House of Representatives, NALEO gives as highly probable the election of Democrats Robert Garcia of California, Maxwell Alejandro Frost of Florida, Delia Ramirez of Illinois, Robert Menendez Jr. of New Jersey and Greg Casar of Texas, as well as Republican Anna Paulina Rubio for Florida.

Respondents say their top priority is inflation for the eighth week, followed by abortion rights.

LINK ORIGINAL: Telesurtvi

Entornointeligente.com