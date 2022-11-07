Kyiv prepares for a winter with no heat, water or power

Entornointeligente.com /

KYIV (AP)

The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, is warning residents that they must prepare for the worst this winter if Russia keeps striking the country’s energy infrastructure – and that means having no electricity, water, or heat in the freezing cold cannot be ruled out.

«We are doing everything to avoid this. But let’s be frank. Our enemies are doing everything for the city to be without heat, without electricity, without water supply, in general, so we all die. And the future of the country and the future of each of us depends on how prepared we are for different situations,» Mayor Vitali Klitschko told state media.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation Sunday that about 4.5 million people were without electricity. He called on Ukrainians to endure the hardships and «we must get through this winter and be even stronger in the spring than now».

Russia has focused on striking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure over the last month, causing power shortages and rolling outages across the country. Kyiv was having hourly rotating blackouts Sunday in parts of the city and the surrounding region.

