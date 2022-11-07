Jamaican horror film secures US distributor

Entornointeligente.com /

Over the past 50 years, Jamaica has had success with locally produced movies like The Harder They Come (1972); Smile Orange (1976); Dancehall Queen (1997), Third World Cop (1999); and Shottas (2002), which, for the most part, focused on themes ranging from crime, drama, romance and music.

Rhett Butler, whose interest in storytelling was unearthed after watching the intergalactic movie Star Wars , is looking to shake things up with one of Jamaica’s first locally produced horror films. Nefarious , which was acquired by US distributor Summerhill Films, is expected to be released via a streaming service soon.

«It is a brave new Jamaican film entering a genre locally believed to be untouchable, horror! It’s a genre I grew to love in my later teenage years despite hating it before,» he confessed.

«I strongly believe the intervention by my mother, who introduced me to films like The Exorcist , was instrumental in helping me to overcome my initial fears. Moreover, there are many stories to be told in this genre within our culture.»

