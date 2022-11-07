GOP predicts midterm wins; Biden warns of democracy threats

Entornointeligente.com /

MIAMI (AP):

Republicans are eyeing major gains in Tuesday’s elections and appealing to supporters over the final weekend of the 2022 campaign to punish Democrats for high inflation and crime rates that have risen in parts of the country. Top Democrats, including President Joe Biden and his party’s two most recent White House predecessors, said the prospect of GOP victories could undermine the very future of American democracy.

More than 39 million people have already voted in an election that will decide control of Congress and key governorships. Biden was campaigning in suburban New York on Sunday evening, a day after former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton made closing cases to voters.

Sean Patrick Maloney, head of the Democrats’ House campaign arm, is in a tough contest for his seat north of New York City. But he insisted Sunday that Democrats are «going to do better than people think on Tuesday», adding that his party is «not perfect» but «we are responsible adults who believe in this democracy».

«I think this race is razor-close, and I think everybody who cares about the extremism in this ‘MAGA’ movement – the racism, the antisemitism, the violence – needs to get out and vote, and that’s not just Democrats, it’s independents and fair-minded Republicans,» Maloney told NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’, referring to former President Donald Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ slogan.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com