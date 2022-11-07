Garth Rattray | ‘Anju’ this and ‘Anju’ that

Entornointeligente.com /

There is a plethora of viral videos lambasting Prime Minister Andrew Holness. They have a lot of reach and speak of Jamaica’s prime minister in extremely raw, rude, disrespectful, and sometimes sickeningly lewd terms. The videos are saying ‘Anju’ this, and ‘Anju’ that. Many people are (directly) blaming him for any and everything that goes wrong and/or continues to go wrong in Jamaica.

I know that the buck stops with the prime minister. Although he is ultimately responsible for managing our little island, others are tasked with handling many of the things for which he is being blamed. As the country’s leader, he bears the brunt of the criticisms for everything; but the people directly in charge of various governmental undertakings and oversights are getting a free pass.

The day-to-day running of the country is carried out by (ensconced) public servants (including technocrats). The advice given to the ministers of government and to the prime minister come from these people. Sometimes the big decisions that impact all of us come from them.

I remember when Mr Audley Shaw inadvertently racked up $8.34 million worth of cell phone bills in just one year while he was our finance minister. It turned out that the bulk of the bills came from data roaming. Everyone jumped on him, but I did not. It is very easy to unknowingly accumulate massive amounts of data roaming if you do not realise that you must go into the phone menu and turn off ‘data roaming’. And you also need to be aware of the possibility of connecting to available (free) Wi-Fi wherever you go.

RAISED AN ALARM Although Mr Shaw made an understandable mistake, the bills spanned an entire year. Each and every month a huge bill was submitted, scrutinised, approved, signed off by public servants and paid for with our hard-earned money. Any conscientious public servant, with the interest of his/her country in mind, would have raised an alarm on the very first bill. This would have been immediately investigated and nipped in the bud. But sadly, many of our public servants only do the barest minimum to get paid. Mr Shaw tried to make financial restitution for his faux pas . Did any heads roll because of this costly incompetence? No!

