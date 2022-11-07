Editorial | Poor parenting symptom of greater problem

Entornointeligente.com /

The basis for the apparent conclusion that Jamaica’s parents are inclined to unburden their obligations on to schools and teachers is not entirely clear. But if the data shared last week by Kaysia Kerr, CEO of National Parenting Support Commission (NPSC), at the launch of the annual observation of Child Month, is the foundation of that perception – assuming that the reporting on her remarks was contextually accurate – a more nuanced interpretation of the situation may be necessary.

It may be that many parents are just bewildered and confused by their circumstance that they find it hard to cope. So, without specifically saying so, parents may be calling out for help.

At last week’s function, Ms Kerr quoted a survey done by her agency in September, in which 7.5 per cent (34) of the parents of a sample of 450 (which, Ms Kerr acknowledged, was not sufficiently large to extrapolate national trends, but enough to begin to provide insights) said that they did not knew how to effectively communicate with their children. It is not clear how deeply this question was explored to determine the basis of this inability, or, perhaps, sense of inadequacy.

However, according to Ms Kerr, there is «a deep level of apathy» among parents. And she found it «troubling» that many appeared to be shifting parenting responsibilities to teachers.

«You can imagine if we have a community of people saying we can’t bother,» Ms Kerr said. «We are in a quandary, because parenting is the single most important role that any human being will ever undertake, and it is something to take seriously. In previous years, we talked about planning for parenthood the way we talked about planning for everything else in our lives.»

