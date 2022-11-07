Devotions in school not a divisive issue

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Sir:

The Gleaner editorial of November 4, ‘Devotion protocols are sensible’, appears to be fomenting division in the devotional environment within schools. The newspaper describes the decision of the education minister to introduce protocols to govern school devotions as «protecting the minority from the tyranny of the majority» . The editorial also charges that «students are corralled into Christian devotional exercises» , without presenting proof of this.

Despite the insinuation, there is no need for denominational division on this issue as all churches, whether orthodox or not, understand the mandate of transforming lives through the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Across Jamaica, several hundred public and privately operated schools conduct daily devotion. There has been no systemic problems or complaints about how devotions are conducted in schools. The editorial appears to be overstating the situation. There have been no complaints from parents that their children are being forced to engage in devotional activities against their religious beliefs in schools.

In the main, school administrators adhere to the established protocols provided by Section 18 of The Education Act. Subsection 2 states: «If the parent of any student attending a public educational institution request that such student be excused from attendance at any religious observance or any instruction in religious subjects at such institution or elsewhere, then, until such request is withdrawn, the student shall be excused from such attendance without forfeiting any of the other benefits of such institution.»

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com