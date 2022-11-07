Bunting questions Government's wait to announce crime strategy

Entornointeligente.com /

Opposition Spokesman on National Security, Senator Peter Bunting, is questioning the Andrew Holness-led administration’s decision to wait until the Jamaica Labour Party’s annual conference later this month to outline its strategies to deal with the rising crime rate.

In his presentation at the first People’s National Party (PNP) Time Come town hall meeting, held at Bridgeport High School in Portmore, St Catherine, Sunday, Bunting also expressed concern that the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) is failing to reduce crime as it promised voters.

«I’ve noticed that every time a minister of government or a representative of the JLP administration talks about crime, the first they say is ‘let us stop politicise crime’, but what they’re really saying is ‘Don’t hold us accountable for the promises we made in 2015’,» Bunting said.

Bunting noted that the Minister of National Security, Horace Chang, announced in October that the Prime Minister would on November 20 indicate the Government’s plan to fight crime.

«What is happening on Sunday, November 20th? It is the Jamaica Labour Party Conference…scores of people are being murdered in the month and have to wait on party conference fi dem try use dat fi get little audience fi dem conference. That is politicising crime,» he said.

