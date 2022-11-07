Antigua's DPP to appear in Jamaican court today for alleged fraudulent conversion

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaican attorney Anthony Armstrong, who is the director of public prosecutions in Antigua, is to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court today in relation to charges of fraudulent conversion.

The charges stem from the sale of three properties 18 years ago in Jamaica, in which Armstrong represented the complainant, who was the vendor.

Armstrong flew into the island last week Saturday in relation to the complaint and was charged by the police.

He is on bail in the sum of $500,000 with surety and is being represented by attorney-at-law Hugh Wildman.

Armstrong is contending that he is not guilty of the charges because the proceeds of the sale were paid over to the complainant’s father, who he had authorised to be his agent, while he was incarcerated in the USA.

