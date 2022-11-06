Woman saved by brother after setting self ablaze

Entornointeligente.com /

A 56-year-old woman is in crit­i­cal con­di­tion af­ter suf­fer­ing se­vere burns dur­ing an in­ci­dent at her San Fer­nan­do home on Sat­ur­day.

Her broth­er told po­lice that around 12.30 pm, he was awak­ened by a crack­ling noise in his apart­ment at Em­ba­cadere. He went to in­ves­ti­gate and found his sis­ter sit­ting on her bed, en­gulfed in fire. He called out for help and his neigh­bour helped him in try­ing to out the blaze.

Fire­fight­ers ar­rived short­ly af­ter and ex­tin­guished the fire.

The Fire Ser­vice am­bu­lance took her to the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal, where she un­der­went emer­gency treat­ment.

Po­lice in­quiries re­vealed that she was an out­pa­tient of the St Ann’s Psy­chi­atric Hos­pi­tal and has been suf­fer­ing from chron­ic de­pres­sion and men­tal health is­sues. Of­fi­cers were told that she al­leged­ly start­ed the fire but in­ves­ti­ga­tions are con­tin­u­ing.

Re­spond­ing to the scene were fire­fight­ers from the Mon Re­pos Fire Sta­tion and of­fi­cers of the San Fer­nan­do Po­lice Sta­tion. PC Ja­groop is in­ves­ti­gat­ing.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com