Woman saved by brother after setting self ablaze

A 56-year-old woman is in critical condition after suffering severe burns during an incident at her San Fernando home on Saturday.
Her brother told police that around 12.30 pm, he was awakened by a crackling noise in his apartment at Embacadere. He went to investigate and found his sister sitting on her bed, engulfed in fire. He called out for help and his neighbour helped him in trying to out the blaze.
Firefighters arrived shortly after and extinguished the fire.
The Fire Service ambulance took her to the San Fernando General Hospital, where she underwent emergency treatment.
Police inquiries revealed that she was an outpatient of the St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital and has been suffering from chronic depression and mental health issues. Officers were told that she allegedly started the fire but investigations are continuing.
Responding to the scene were firefighters from the Mon Repos Fire Station and officers of the San Fernando Police Station. PC Jagroop is investigating.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian