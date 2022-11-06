Weather Forecast – Tonight and Tomorrow 

Entornointeligente.com /

The fol­low­ing is the bul­letin is­sued by the Met Ser­vice to 04:00 pm, to­day, cov­er­ing the pe­ri­od: tonight or to­mor­row…

TRINIDAD, TO­BA­GO AND THE SOUTH­ERN WIND­WARDS

Tonight

Most­ly fair de­spite few show­ery spells.

To­mor­row

Gen­er­al­ly sun­ny con­di­tions, be­com­ing part­ly cloudy as the af­ter­noon/evening pro­gress­es with show­ers over few ar­eas. There is a medi­um (40-60%) chance of heavy show­ers or iso­lat­ed thun­der­storm ac­tiv­i­ty. Night will be part­ly cloudy with oc­ca­sion­al show­ers and the chance the iso­lat­ed thun­der­storm. Gusty winds and street/flash flood­ing can oc­cur in the event of heavy show­ers or thun­der­storms.

THE RE­MAIN­DER OF THE LESS­ER AN­TILLES

Weath­er con­di­tions will be part­ly cloudy/cloudy, with pe­ri­ods of show­ers/rain and iso­lat­ed thun­der­storm ac­tiv­i­ty over some ar­eas.

TEM­PER­A­TURE

Pi­ar­co

To­day’s Record­ed Max­i­mum 33.0ºC

To­mor­row’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum 33.0ºC

To­mor­row’s Fore­cast Min­i­mum 23.0ºC

Heat In­dex 35.0ºC

Crown Point

To­day’s Record­ed Max­i­mum 30.7ºC

To­mor­row’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum 31.0ºC

To­mor­row’s Fore­cast Min­i­mum 23.0ºC

Heat In­dex 34.0ºC

SEAS

Mod­er­ate

WAVES

1.5 m to 2.0 m; oc­ca­sion­al­ly up to 2.5 m in the Lee­wards, in open wa­ters

Be­low 1.0 m in shel­tered ar­eas

RAIN­FALL

Pi­ar­co

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm Sun­day 6 No­vem­ber 2022 = TRACE

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 10.3 mm

Crown Point

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm, Sun­day 6 No­vem­ber 2022 = NIL

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 57.5 mm

SUN­RISE AND SUN­SET

Sun­rise: 5:58 AM

Sun­set: 5:40 PM

TIDES

Tides IS­SUED at 4:00pm on Sun­day, 06th of No­vem­ber 2022, and valid for Mon­day, 07th of No­vem­ber 2022

Port of Spain

HIGH 03:20 AM 03:11 PM

LOW 09:01 AM 09:44 PM

Scar­bor­ough

HIGH 03:06 AM 02:52 PM

LOW 08:54 AM 09:23 PM

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

