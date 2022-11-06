Weather Forecast – Tonight and Tomorrow 

The following is the bulletin issued by the Met Service to 04:00 pm, today, covering the period: tonight or tomorrow…
TRINIDAD, TOBAGO AND THE SOUTHERN WINDWARDS
Tonight
Mostly fair despite few showery spells.
Tomorrow
Generally sunny conditions, becoming partly cloudy as the afternoon/evening progresses with showers over few areas. There is a medium (40-60%) chance of heavy showers or isolated thunderstorm activity. Night will be partly cloudy with occasional showers and the chance the isolated thunderstorm. Gusty winds and street/flash flooding can occur in the event of heavy showers or thunderstorms.
THE REMAINDER OF THE LESSER ANTILLES
Weather conditions will be partly cloudy/cloudy, with periods of showers/rain and isolated thunderstorm activity over some areas.
TEMPERATURE
Piarco
Today’s Recorded Maximum 33.0ºC
Tomorrow’s Forecast Maximum 33.0ºC
Tomorrow’s Forecast Minimum 23.0ºC
Heat Index 35.0ºC
Crown Point
Today’s Recorded Maximum 30.7ºC
Tomorrow’s Forecast Maximum 31.0ºC
Tomorrow’s Forecast Minimum 23.0ºC
Heat Index 34.0ºC
SEAS
Moderate
WAVES
1.5 m to 2.0 m; occasionally up to 2.5 m in the Leewards, in open waters
Below 1.0 m in sheltered areas
RAINFALL
Piarco
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm Sunday 6 November 2022 = TRACE
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 10.3 mm
Crown Point
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm, Sunday 6 November 2022 = NIL
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 57.5 mm
SUNRISE AND SUNSET
Sunrise: 5:58 AM
Sunset: 5:40 PM
TIDES
Tides ISSUED at 4:00pm on Sunday, 06th of November 2022, and valid for Monday, 07th of November 2022
Port of Spain
HIGH 03:20 AM 03:11 PM
LOW 09:01 AM 09:44 PM
Scarborough
HIGH 03:06 AM 02:52 PM
LOW 08:54 AM 09:23 PM
