Top cop commends detectives over recent arrests of several murder suspects 

Commissioner of Police (Ag), Mc Donald Jacob, has commended what he describes as «the painstaking and meticulous work» of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, following the recent arrest of four suspects—ISHMAEL SALAAM, DUSTIN DIAZ, JOEL FERMIN and SHAQUILLE ROWLEY—in connection with several murders.
In an official statement, the top cop notes the Police Service has engaged in training for officers in its Homicide Division.
«Over the last year, a lot of emphasis has been placed on training and development of our Homicide Detectives. In October, officers participated in a week-long Advanced Homicide Investigations Training Programme, through a partnership with the U.S. Embassy,» Acting Commissioner Jacob said in the statement.
He revealed that apart from enhancing the skills and expertise of detectives, the TTPS also is utilising ballistic and forensic technologies to assist in solving homicide cases.
«While technology is important, the human element of investigations is crucial, so I reiterate the call to the public to say something when they see something,» he added.
The four murder suspects were charged on Friday and Saturday, following the advice of Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, George Busby.
ISHMAEL SALAAM, 24, a Fyzabad resident, will answer to two counts of Murder, one count of Robbery with Violence, and two counts of Wounding with Intent to Cause Grievous Bodily Harm. His charges stem from an attempted robbery at Pennywise Cosmetics, La Romaine on September 19, 2022, which resulted in the deaths of Jeffrey Peters and Jerry Stewart and the wounding of a third person. Other persons are expected to be jointly charged with him in connection with the incident.
DUSTIN DIAZ, 30, of Cunupia was charged with Murder, Possession of a Firearm with Intent and Possession of Ammunition with Intent. His charges stem from the murder of Edwin ‘Conqueror’ Joseph, who was fatally shot on June 7, 2022, in the Petit Valley area.
JOEL FERMIN, 39, and his stepson SHAQUILLE ROWLEY, 22, both of Romain Lands, Mon Repos, were charged on November 4, 2022, with the murder of 47-year-old Noel Fermin. On October 29, 2022, Noel Fermin was found by officers who responded to a report of shooting at Upper Hillside Road, Mon Repos Road, Morvant, with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
