Today’s ICHS concert has an internationally acclaimed patron

The Immaculate Conception High School (ICHS) Symphony Orchestra has had a most amazing run of good fortune.

A month or so ago, guiding the members musically as she took part in their rehearsals for their next concert, was one of the world’s most celebrated musicians.

Not only that. She later gave them a long talk on the importance of continuously striving for excellence in all their endeavours. Specifically, she told those wanting to become successful professional musicians that they had to keep interested in «everything» happening in the world around them.

The internationally acclaimed composer, artistic director, conductor, academic, violinist, and film-maker, consented to be the patron of the upcoming concert. It, or rather they – for there are two shows – will be staged this afternoon at the Karl Hendrickson Auditorium, Jamaica College.

Under the baton of its founder-director, Steven Woodham, the orchestra will first perform at 1 p.m. and then at 5. The twin objectives are to provide pleasure and to raise funds.

