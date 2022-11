Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls went down 27-32 to England on Saturday evening local time in their latest game at the Fast5 Netball Series in New Zealand. The girls were suffering their fourth loss in as many games at the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Sunshine Girls had a torrid time on the opening day as they lost all three matches at the fast five tournament. However, coach Annette Daley, says the youthful team is struggling to come to grips with the different format.

