Sunday Social

The poolside of the ROK Hotel Kingston was the perfect location to launch what is shaping up to be a historical event. The Intimate Jamaica Concert, scheduled for Grizzly’s Plantation Cove in St Ann, will see veterans Buju Banton and Beres Hammond coming together to thrill audiences with a one-of-a-kind musical presentation. The small affair held on Thursday evening saw several popular faces from the entertainment industry showing love and support for two members of the fraternity who have contributed immensely to Jamaican music. Though Hammond was unavoidably absent from the launch, Banton’s energy and charismatic personality made up for that, and his presence radiated through the crowd. To top it all off, the drinks and food made it an even more superb experience. If the launch were any indication of the organisation and quality that is to be expected on New Year’s Day, then patrons are in for a good time.

