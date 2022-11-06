Stay the course, VM deputy tells investors

Entornointeligente.com /

Newly appointed Deputy CEO of VM Wealth Management and VM Investments Limited, Brian Frazer, is encouraging investors, particularly those in it for the long haul, to maintain course a little longer despite the pressure on some portfolios as markets soften.

Frazer, who made his début on VM Wealth Management’s investment series VM Wealth Talk on Thursday, following his departure from Scotia Investments Jamaica Limited in September after two decades, urged investors to ignore their nagging fear of portfolios going bust from choppy market conditions.

Instead, he argued that the downturn in the local market, along with a looming recession in the United States, provides an opportunity to reap rewards.

«Pension trustees, for example, tends to get jittery at this point when they see negative returns in fixed income, negative returns in equity. But at this point I want to remind you to stay the course, look at long-term objectives, look at asset allocation and ensure that you stick to it and be disciplined at this time,» he said.

There is an expectation that the US and other economies may enter recession by the middle of next year, due to rising interest rates, elevated commodity prices, bond prices taking a beating, and falling stock prices.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

