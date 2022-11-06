Presbyterian Moderator urges adults:

Entornointeligente.com /

Par­ents and guardians are be­ing urged to be good ex­am­ples for their chil­dren/wards and to teach them morals and val­ues.

The ap­peal came from Pres­by­ter­ian Mod­er­a­tor Rev Joy Ab­dul-Mo­han dur­ing the launch of Christ­mas at the Gulf City Mall in La Ro­main on Sat­ur­day.

Ab­dul-Mo­han, who blessed the creche, prayed for the na­tion’s chil­dren and an end to vi­o­lence.

She said, «Mum­mies, dad­dies, grand­par­ents, please take care of your chil­dren, pro­tect them. Pro­tect them from the harm and dan­gers of this world. And we know there is a lot of abuse go­ing on.

«When it comes to chil­dren, we are their pro­tec­tors, the adults, and we have to be the ex­am­ple as Christ has been our ex­am­ples of kind­ness, care and, of course, al­ways com­pas­sion.»

She al­so prayed that adults would teach their chil­dren morals and val­ues. «That their chil­dren will grow up with val­ues and prin­ci­ples so that the coun­try would be a bet­ter place in which to live. Lord help us to pre­vent vi­o­lence in schools and in homes, es­pe­cial­ly Lord, against women and chil­dren and men and all God’s cre­ation…»

Re­cent­ly, the na­tion was shocked by a video show­ing pupils of the Rose Hill RC Pri­ma­ry School in Laven­tille duck­ing un­der desks as gun­shots rang out near their school. Last Fri­day, stu­dents of the Anstey Memo­r­i­al Girls An­gli­can School in San Fer­nan­do were al­so left trau­ma­tised af­ter a mur­der/sui­cide near the school.

There have al­so been sev­er­al in­ci­dents of school vi­o­lence across the coun­try.

Ac­cord­ing to an ar­ti­cle in the Sun­day Guardian on Oc­to­ber 23, close to a dozen boys un­der the age 17 have been shot dead in the last 22 months. Last month, 15-year-old Videsh Dookran was mur­dered in Gol­con­da while Jo­mol «MJ» Mod­este was shot dead at the African Recre­ation Ground in Ch­agua­nas.

Mean­while, sur­round­ed by sea­son­al dec­o­ra­tions bol­stered by falling Sty­ro­foam par­ti­cles made to look like snow, the chil­dren could hard­ly con­tain their ex­cite­ment dur­ing the event.

San­ta Claus added to the fun, many chil­dren were jump­ing, throw­ing hand­fuls of Sty­ro­foam in­to the air, kneel­ing and ly­ing down on the «snow.»

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com