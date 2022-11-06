Presbyterian Moderator urges adults:

Parents and guardians are being urged to be good examples for their children/wards and to teach them morals and values.
The appeal came from Presbyterian Moderator Rev Joy Abdul-Mohan during the launch of Christmas at the Gulf City Mall in La Romain on Saturday.
Abdul-Mohan, who blessed the creche, prayed for the nation’s children and an end to violence.
She said, «Mummies, daddies, grandparents, please take care of your children, protect them. Protect them from the harm and dangers of this world. And we know there is a lot of abuse going on.
«When it comes to children, we are their protectors, the adults, and we have to be the example as Christ has been our examples of kindness, care and, of course, always compassion.»
She also prayed that adults would teach their children morals and values. «That their children will grow up with values and principles so that the country would be a better place in which to live. Lord help us to prevent violence in schools and in homes, especially Lord, against women and children and men and all God’s creation…»
Recently, the nation was shocked by a video showing pupils of the Rose Hill RC Primary School in Laventille ducking under desks as gunshots rang out near their school. Last Friday, students of the Anstey Memorial Girls Anglican School in San Fernando were also left traumatised after a murder/suicide near the school.
There have also been several incidents of school violence across the country.
According to an article in the Sunday Guardian on October 23, close to a dozen boys under the age 17 have been shot dead in the last 22 months. Last month, 15-year-old Videsh Dookran was murdered in Golconda while Jomol «MJ» Modeste was shot dead at the African Recreation Ground in Chaguanas.
Meanwhile, surrounded by seasonal decorations bolstered by falling Styrofoam particles made to look like snow, the children could hardly contain their excitement during the event.
Santa Claus added to the fun, many children were jumping, throwing handfuls of Styrofoam into the air, kneeling and lying down on the «snow.»
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian