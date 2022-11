Entornointeligente.com /

Blessed You may have a mansion,

An endless lawn,

A landing strip made for your own private jet,

But are you solely relying on all the riches you are dying to get,

To attain a shifting goal post,

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com