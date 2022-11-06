‘PNM lacks the leaders it deserves’

Entornointeligente.com /

The mes­sage com­ing from the cur­rent leader of the Peo­ple’s Na­tion­al Move­ment (PNM) has grown stale, says lead­er­ship can­di­date Karen Nunez-Tesheira.

With that and oth­er crit­i­cisms, Nunez-Tesheira yes­ter­day re­butted re­marks aimed her way by PNM leader, Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley and PNM la­dy vice chair­man Camille Robin­son-Reg­is at last week’s po­lit­i­cal meet­ing in Ch­agua­nas.

This, as the par­ty’s in­ter­nal elec­tion cam­paign heats up.

A re­but­tal on an­oth­er par­ty elec­tion mat­ter al­so came yes­ter­day from so­cial me­dia of­fi­cer can­di­date Krys­tle Hor­wood.

Nunez-Tesheira, Ronald Boynes and Ju­nior Bar­rack are chal­leng­ing Row­ley for po­lit­i­cal leader.

In a state­ment, Nunez-Tesheira, who said she wasn’t en­gag­ing in tit-for-tat, added, «Emp­ty al­le­ga­tions, ac­cu­sa­tions and in­sin­u­a­tions are the in­stru­ments of the mis­guid­ed and un­in­formed.

«So, to PM Row­ley and la­dy vice chair Camille Robin­son (sic), I will say the PNM needs more and ex­pects more from you than mud­sling­ing at a time when clear vi­sion and lead­er­ship is des­per­ate­ly need­ed. It is not bad-mouthing one’s po­lit­i­cal par­ty to point out de­fi­cien­cies; in­stead, it’s your du­ty and re­spon­si­bil­i­ty to do so. I’m run­ning for par­ty leader be­cause I am con­fi­dent I can present and ex­e­cute a roadmap to re­gain the trust and con­fi­dence be­tween the PNM lead­er­ship and our mem­bers that have been lost.»

She said the «…Truth of the PNM is that it lacks the leader it de­serves with a vi­sion and ea­ger­ness to see it through. The truth of the PNM is that the mes­sage com­ing from the cur­rent leader has grown stale, and the ma­jor­i­ty of peo­ple have closed their ears to what is be­ing com­mu­ni­cat­ed.»

«The truth of the PNM is that we need to es­tab­lish a fresh and re­vi­talised re­la­tion­ship with our mem­bers. The truth of the PNM is that a lead­er­ship change is nec­es­sary and war­rant­ed. Yes, these truths may hurt, but that does not make them any less fac­tu­al.»

Nunez-Tesheira said that wasn’t just her as­sess­ment.

«A fair­ly re­cent pub­lic opin­ion sur­vey was con­duct­ed by an in­de­pen­dent group pri­or to my get­ting in this race for PNM leader; the re­sult of said poll is what con­vinced me to do my part as more than just a dues-pay­ing PNM mem­ber.»

Nunez-Tesheira claimed the PNM will be pre­sent­ed with two dis­tinct vi­sions.

«The cur­rent leader is in­sist­ing we stay the course, de­spite the clear and present hard­ships be­ing faced by many, or my vi­sion, which en­com­pass­es an ac­tion­able roadmap to re­gain trust/con­fi­dence, re­align PNM pri­or­i­ties, and PNM mem­ber di­rect en­gage­ment to iden­ti­fy and im­ple­ment so­lu­tions.»

In the oth­er re­but­tal, SMO can­di­date Hor­wood said she wasn’t sur­prised a fake list re­cent­ly emerged bear­ing her name. She al­leged that an­oth­er can­di­date from a team was «seek­ing to cre­ate trac­tion as he wasn’t get­ting the ex­pect­ed re­cep­tion» from mem­bers.

Hor­wood added, «That said list has Dr Kei­th Row­ley as the can­di­date for Po­lit­i­cal Leader, which ap­pears to be a de­lib­er­ate move to give the im­pres­sion this is Dr Row­ley’s slate when he has on quite a few oc­ca­sions said he has no slate. He post­ed this on his Face­book Page al­so.»

She added, «As PNM’s SMO in wait­ing, it’s my du­ty to keep mem­bers in­formed with facts. I’m an In­de­pen­dent can­di­date and I’m not on any slate, just as Dr Row­ley said on his Face­book he has no slate.»

Last night, the Lead­ers in Ser­vice team was sched­uled to cam­paign in Cou­va. A meet­ing ini­tial­ly planned for Diego Mar­tin, it was changed to Cou­va af­ter PM and Diego Mar­tin West MP Row­ley again con­tract­ed COVID-19 last week.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com