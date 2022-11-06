‘PNM lacks the leaders it deserves’

The message coming from the current leader of the People’s National Movement (PNM) has grown stale, says leadership candidate Karen Nunez-Tesheira.
With that and other criticisms, Nunez-Tesheira yesterday rebutted remarks aimed her way by PNM leader, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and PNM lady vice chairman Camille Robinson-Regis at last week’s political meeting in Chaguanas.
This, as the party’s internal election campaign heats up.
A rebuttal on another party election matter also came yesterday from social media officer candidate Krystle Horwood.
Nunez-Tesheira, Ronald Boynes and Junior Barrack are challenging Rowley for political leader.
In a statement, Nunez-Tesheira, who said she wasn’t engaging in tit-for-tat, added, «Empty allegations, accusations and insinuations are the instruments of the misguided and uninformed.
«So, to PM Rowley and lady vice chair Camille Robinson (sic), I will say the PNM needs more and expects more from you than mudslinging at a time when clear vision and leadership is desperately needed. It is not bad-mouthing one’s political party to point out deficiencies; instead, it’s your duty and responsibility to do so. I’m running for party leader because I am confident I can present and execute a roadmap to regain the trust and confidence between the PNM leadership and our members that have been lost.»
She said the «…Truth of the PNM is that it lacks the leader it deserves with a vision and eagerness to see it through. The truth of the PNM is that the message coming from the current leader has grown stale, and the majority of people have closed their ears to what is being communicated.»
«The truth of the PNM is that we need to establish a fresh and revitalised relationship with our members. The truth of the PNM is that a leadership change is necessary and warranted. Yes, these truths may hurt, but that does not make them any less factual.»
Nunez-Tesheira said that wasn’t just her assessment.
«A fairly recent public opinion survey was conducted by an independent group prior to my getting in this race for PNM leader; the result of said poll is what convinced me to do my part as more than just a dues-paying PNM member.»
Nunez-Tesheira claimed the PNM will be presented with two distinct visions.
«The current leader is insisting we stay the course, despite the clear and present hardships being faced by many, or my vision, which encompasses an actionable roadmap to regain trust/confidence, realign PNM priorities, and PNM member direct engagement to identify and implement solutions.»
In the other rebuttal, SMO candidate Horwood said she wasn’t surprised a fake list recently emerged bearing her name. She alleged that another candidate from a team was «seeking to create traction as he wasn’t getting the expected reception» from members.
Horwood added, «That said list has Dr Keith Rowley as the candidate for Political Leader, which appears to be a deliberate move to give the impression this is Dr Rowley’s slate when he has on quite a few occasions said he has no slate. He posted this on his Facebook Page also.»
She added, «As PNM’s SMO in waiting, it’s my duty to keep members informed with facts. I’m an Independent candidate and I’m not on any slate, just as Dr Rowley said on his Facebook he has no slate.»
Last night, the Leaders in Service team was scheduled to campaign in Couva. A meeting initially planned for Diego Martin, it was changed to Couva after PM and Diego Martin West MP Rowley again contracted COVID-19 last week.
