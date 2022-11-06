Orange Grove farmers seek flood relief

Entornointeligente.com /

Twen­ty-six Or­ange Grove, Tacarigua farm­ers are count­ing their loss­es from re­cent floods and are call­ing on the rel­e­vant au­thor­i­ties to re­build a sluice gate in the area or or­gan­ise some type of tem­po­rary arrange­ment so they can con­trol the wa­ter flow dur­ing rains.

The dis­grun­tled farm­ers gath­ered on the farm­lands yes­ter­day, where they gave the me­dia a tour show­ing the chal­lenges they are now fac­ing.

Farmer Ra­ju Ramjit said they are now forced to restart their gar­dens af­ter be­ing hit hard by the flood­ing. He said their crops of pep­pers, pi­men­tos and toma­toes to sup­ply the lo­cal mar­kets had been wiped out.

Ramjit said be­cause of this, con­sumers could ex­pect high­er prices in the mar­kets.

Ramjit said he and his col­leagues are now beg­ging the Gov­ern­ment for im­me­di­ate as­sis­tance.

«It start to get worse be­cause of all the com­pro­mise in the bank (the Ca­roni Bank) and sluice gate and every­thing and for the sluice gate not be­ing opened and closed on time, so it start to be­come worse,» Ramjit said.

«The sluice gate need to be tem­porar­i­ly re­built but for the mean­time, what we want is a tem­po­rary fix be­cause if rain come to­mor­row, it go­ing to just let wa­ter back in and prob­a­bly make it worse where it is there and so with the sluice gate, we need a pump to work with that as well so when it closed we could ac­tu­al­ly let some wa­ter out in­stead of just keep­ing wa­ter in be­cause Ca­roni some­times does re­main high 24 to 48 hours and on­ly when that drop on­ly here can open,» he said.

Ramjit said they al­so need the Ca­roni Riv­er bank re­paired, along with oth­er «small­er is­sues.»

How­ev­er, he said their main con­cern re­mained the flood­ing.

«Some farm­ers who are clos­er to the bank don’t get floods but they can’t ac­cess the land as they have no ac­cess to the land be­cause the roads are flood­ed,» he point­ed out.

Ch­agua­nas West MP Di­nesh Ram­bal­ly, who was asked to tour the lands with the farm­ers, said it may be time for le­gal ac­tion.

