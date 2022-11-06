Nunez-Tesheira: This is no time for mudslinging

Entornointeligente.com /

Can­di­date for po­lit­i­cal leader of the Peo­ple’s Na­tion­al Move­ment (PNM), Karen Nunez-Tesheira, has is­sued a state­ment that she de­scribes as a re­but­tal to com­ments made at the par­ty’s re­cent meet­ing in Ch­agua­nas.

In the state­ment, she calls on in­cum­bent po­lit­i­cal leader Dr Kei­th Row­ley, and chair of the par­ty’s Women’s League, Camille Robin­son-Reg­is, es­sen­tial­ly to do bet­ter for the sake of the par­ty.

The full text of the state­ment fol­lows…

«I want to ad­dress a mat­ter that was most re­cent­ly brought up dur­ing our PNM Par­ty meet­ing in Ch­agua­nas:

First, let me say I will not go down the un­pro­duc­tive road of tit for tat pol­i­tics. Emp­ty al­le­ga­tions, ac­cu­sa­tions, and in­sin­u­a­tions are the in­stru­ments of the mis­guid­ed and un­in­formed. So, to PM Row­ley and La­dy Vice Chair Camille Robin­son, I will say the PNM needs more and ex­pects more from you than mud­sling­ing at a time when clear vi­sion and lead­er­ship is des­per­ate­ly need­ed.

It is not bad-mouthing one’s po­lit­i­cal par­ty to point out de­fi­cien­cies; in­stead, it is your du­ty and re­spon­si­bil­i­ty to do so. I am run­ning for par­ty leader be­cause I am con­fi­dent that I can present and ex­e­cute a roadmap to re­gain the trust and con­fi­dence be­tween the PNM lead­er­ship and our mem­bers that have been lost.

Through­out my per­son­al life and pro­fes­sion­al ca­reer, I’ve learned that the on­ly way to solve prob­lems is, to be hon­est with one­self and iden­ti­fy them, take own­er­ship, and find vi­able so­lu­tions. Of­ten­times the truth does, in fact, hurt, but in the end, you will be bet­ter off.

The truth of the PNM is that it lacks the leader it de­serves with a vi­sion and ea­ger­ness to see it through.

The truth of the PNM is that the mes­sage com­ing from the cur­rent leader has grown stale, and the ma­jor­i­ty of peo­ple have closed their ears to what is be­ing com­mu­ni­cat­ed.

The truth of the PNM is that we need to es­tab­lish a fresh and re­vi­tal­ized re­la­tion­ship with our mem­bers.

The truth of the PNM is that a lead­er­ship change is nec­es­sary and war­rant­ed. Yes, these truths may hurt, but that does not make them any less fac­tu­al.

Now—this is not just the as­sess­ment of Karen Nunez-Tesh­e­ria. A fair­ly re­cent pub­lic opin­ion sur­vey was con­duct­ed by an in­de­pen­dent group pri­or to my get­ting in this race for PNM leader; the re­sult of said poll is what con­vinced me to do my part as more than just a dues-pay­ing PNM mem­ber.

So, here we are! The PNM will be pre­sent­ed with two dis­tinct vi­sions.

The cur­rent PNM leader is in­sist­ing we stay the course, de­spite the clear and present hard­ships be­ing faced by many; or my vi­sion, which en­com­pass­es an ac­tion­able roadmap to re­gain trust/con­fi­dence, re­align PNM pri­or­i­ties, and PNM mem­ber di­rect en­gage­ment to iden­ti­fy and im­ple­ment so­lu­tions.

This is the choice for this elec­tion, and I’m count­ing on PNM mem­bers to work with me to reimag­ine the PNM as we head to­wards the fu­ture while re­spect­ing our past.»

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com