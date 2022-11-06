Nunez-Tesheira: This is no time for mudslinging

Candidate for political leader of the People’s National Movement (PNM), Karen Nunez-Tesheira, has issued a statement that she describes as a rebuttal to comments made at the party’s recent meeting in Chaguanas.
In the statement, she calls on incumbent political leader Dr Keith Rowley, and chair of the party’s Women’s League, Camille Robinson-Regis, essentially to do better for the sake of the party.
The full text of the statement follows…
«I want to address a matter that was most recently brought up during our PNM Party meeting in Chaguanas:
First, let me say I will not go down the unproductive road of tit for tat politics. Empty allegations, accusations, and insinuations are the instruments of the misguided and uninformed. So, to PM Rowley and Lady Vice Chair Camille Robinson, I will say the PNM needs more and expects more from you than mudslinging at a time when clear vision and leadership is desperately needed.
It is not bad-mouthing one’s political party to point out deficiencies; instead, it is your duty and responsibility to do so. I am running for party leader because I am confident that I can present and execute a roadmap to regain the trust and confidence between the PNM leadership and our members that have been lost.
Throughout my personal life and professional career, I’ve learned that the only way to solve problems is, to be honest with oneself and identify them, take ownership, and find viable solutions. Oftentimes the truth does, in fact, hurt, but in the end, you will be better off.
The truth of the PNM is that it lacks the leader it deserves with a vision and eagerness to see it through.
The truth of the PNM is that the message coming from the current leader has grown stale, and the majority of people have closed their ears to what is being communicated.
The truth of the PNM is that we need to establish a fresh and revitalized relationship with our members.
The truth of the PNM is that a leadership change is necessary and warranted. Yes, these truths may hurt, but that does not make them any less factual.
Now—this is not just the assessment of Karen Nunez-Tesheria. A fairly recent public opinion survey was conducted by an independent group prior to my getting in this race for PNM leader; the result of said poll is what convinced me to do my part as more than just a dues-paying PNM member.
So, here we are! The PNM will be presented with two distinct visions.
The current PNM leader is insisting we stay the course, despite the clear and present hardships being faced by many; or my vision, which encompasses an actionable roadmap to regain trust/confidence, realign PNM priorities, and PNM member direct engagement to identify and implement solutions.
This is the choice for this election, and I’m counting on PNM members to work with me to reimagine the PNM as we head towards the future while respecting our past.»
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian