Moonilal wants probe into $38M cost hike on PM’s Tobago residence

UNC MP Roodal Moonilal is calling for a public independent enquiry into the refurbishment and construction of the Prime Minister’s Tobago residence, after its cost jumped from an initial $25 million to approximately $63 million.
Moonilal made the call at yesterday’s UNC media briefing in Port-of -Spain.
Information on the residence came last Friday in replies to questions the Opposition raised with Government about Udecott projects.
Moonilal said former Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar had rejected a $20 million estimate for construction/refurbishment of the residence at a time when she said T&T had problems with commodity prices. But Moonilal said the current Prime Minister was «paranoid» to fix the Tobago residence.
«They came with a initial budget of $25 million. Today, we can confirm the Udecott cost for the Prime Minister’s Tobago residence is now in the vicinity of $63 million!» he added.
«They’ve certified to pay $48.7 million, with another unpaid balance of $15.4 million. I call for an independent public enquiry into the refurbishment and construction of the Prime Minister’s Tobago residence. Something cannot have started at $25 million and ended up at $63 million.
«The Prime Minister already has an official residence at the Diplomatic Centre. A Tobago residence cost $63 million?»
«Who are the contractors that did work there,» he said, adding UNC will continue to pursue this matter today.
Moonilal also said Prime Minister Rowley and Finance Minister Colm Imbert must say whether they were aware of and/or approved the $10 million in outstanding legal fees paid to King’s Counsel Vincent Nelson, the state’s main witness against former PP attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC, and former UNC senator Gerald Ramdeen.
Moonilal claimed Rowley «must have known,» since then-AG Faris Al-Rawi «couldn’t have authorised» payments for a state witness on his own.
Moonilal also called on Energy Minister Stuart Young to say if it’s true that he spoke to Nelson on a «critical part» of Nelson’s case, while both were on a London flight. Moonilal accused Young of «tampering and meddling with a witness.»
Moonilal also called on President Paula-Mae Weekes to say if she was involved or had knowledge of any pardon discussed for Nelson. He queried if Nelson’s name was among the pardon for 60 prisoners done for T&T’s 60th Independence anniversary.
Moonilal also called on Communication Minister Symon de Nobriga to say why no payments were made to state-owned TTT for coverage of PNM political meetings over the last year.
He said after receiving a reply to a query on revenue collected by state-owned TTT from political parties in 2022, the information showed six PNM meetings from November 2021 to September 2022.
He said the reply stated: «No payments have been made to date.»
The reply on «Outstanding Payments» stated «Not Applicable.»
He questioned if TTT, funded by taxpayers, was being used as a «freeco PNM mouthpiece» and was «a constitutional arm of PNM.» He called for De Nobriga to explain or say if this was an error. De Nobriga didn’t reply to the T&T Guardian’s WhatsApped queries yesterday. (Gail Alexander)
