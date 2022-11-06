Lydford to supply new market in Bermuda after US inroad

Entornointeligente.com /

On the heels of its breakthrough into the continental US, Lydford Mining Company is gearing up to supply another new market with aggregates.

«In the next two weeks, we will be shipping 8,000 tonnes of the construction grade limestone to a new customer in Bermuda, which will be another first for us,» said Director Edgar Cousins in an interview last week.

«Bermuda has never bought from Jamaica before. They, too, were getting it out of Mexico,» he added.

Lydford Mining, which operates out of Ocho Rios in St Ann, has long been an exporter to the United States, supplying ground calcium carbonate used in the food and pharmaceutical market as well as for flue-gas desulphurisation. The material is typically used for reducing emissions from the exhaust gas system of a coal-fired boiler.

But a new agreement with Twin Rivers Land & Timber Inc recently opened up access for Lyford’s construction grade limestone, which the US has sourced from places like Mexico, The Bahamas, as well as NewFoundland and Labrador in Canada.

